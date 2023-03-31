KHAJUR BURFI (Date & Nut Rolls)

9 ounces Medjool dates (pitted)

2 tsp coconut oil, divided

1/2 cup whole pistachios

1/2 cup cashews

1/4 tsp cardamom

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup ground pistachios

Pulse the dates until chopped in the food processor or by hand. Heat 1 tsp of coconut oil in a skillet, and add the whole cashews and pistachios over medium heat. Add the cardamom and 1/2 tsp of the cinnamon. Stir for a couple of minutes until fragrant, then pour into a dish to set aside.

In the same skillet, add the 2nd tsp of coconut oil, the dates, and the other 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Stir over medium heat until well incorporated, about 3 minutes. This will melt down the dates slightly, making it easier to incorporate the nuts. Add the nuts to the dates in the pan, and turn off the heat after one minute. Let the mixture cool about 10 minutes. Make sure you further combine the ingredients by hand so they are well mixed (see my technique in the video above).

Roll into a cylinder on parchment paper, then roll the burfi into the ground pistachios. Twist the parchment paper around the roll, and store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Roll in foil if storing in the freezer. Cut into slices when ready to serve.