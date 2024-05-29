Food & Drink

Impress your guests with this restaurant-worthy brunch spread

San Francisco native and author Cristina Viseu shares delicious and easy-to-make recipes that instantly level up the typical home brunch.

California Live’s Jobeth Devera gets inspired with San Francisco native and author Cristina Viseu, who shares delicious and easy-to-make recipes that instantly level up the typical home brunch. Get DIY décor ideas, plus learn how to make upside down puff pastry bites that are as delicious as they are simple to whip up. 

Upside Down Puff Pastry Bites

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese (25g)
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes (75—100g)
  • 1–2 shallots
  • Few sprigs of thyme
  • Few sprigs of basil or 1/4 cup of chives
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (205°C) and line your baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Roll out your thawed puff pastry into a thin layer. Cut the puff pastry into even squares.
  3. Drizzle olive oil onto the parchment paper. Layer shallots, cherry tomatoes, and parmesan cheese on the sheet. Season with a few sprigs of thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  4. Lay the puff pastry squares on top of the mixture. Crimp the edges with a fork so that it adheres. Brush an egg on top if you want a more golden shell.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes or until all ingredients are cooked through.
  6. Plate and add additional basil or chives on top. 

