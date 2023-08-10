ice cream

Inside the Ice Cream Bar serving up milkshakes with a boozy twist

California Live’s Blanche Shaheen learns how to make boozy milkshakes in a nostalgic 1930's style San Francisco soda fountain.

By Blanche Shaheen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dublin Honey

  • 2 large scoops salted caramel ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
  • 2 TBS dark chocolate syrup
  • 4 oz Guinness Stout
  • 1/2 oz Graham's 10yr tawny port
  • Mix together

recipes Aug 8

Learn how to make mouthwatering gnocchi

recipes Aug 7

Try making these delicious Mediterranean burgers for your next party

Peanut Butter Stout

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
  • 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
  • 2 TBS unsweetened, unsalted peanut butter 
  • 4 oz Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout
  • 1-2 TBS chopped peanut brittle
  • Mix together, top with peanut brittle

Royal Red

  • 2 large scoops vanilla ice cream (approx. 1/2 pint)
  • 3 oz Duchesse De Bourgogne Flemish Red Ale
  • 1/2 oz Osborne Pedro Ximenez sherry
  • 1 TBS pomegranate molasses
  • Mix together

This article tagged under:

ice cream
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us