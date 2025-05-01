Food & Drink

Koolfi Creamery and Café Unveils the Magic of Indian Desserts

California Live correspondent Jobeth Devera visits Koolfi Creamery and Café in San Leandro.  This innovative spot, run by a passionate wife-wife team, is on a mission to showcase the incredible diversity of Indian sweets beyond the usual suspects. Forget your standard ice cream – at Koolfi, you'll discover the dense and creamy delight of traditional kulfi in exciting flavors, alongside unique creations like kulfi-filled dosa cones and the layered, noodle-infused wonder of Noodler Falooda. Using high-quality, local organic dairy, Koolfi offers a delicious and accessible introduction to the intricate and often surprising world of Indian desserts, proving there's a whole universe of sweet experiences waiting to be explored.

MICROWAVE EASY STREET-STYLE MASALA CHAI 

Makes: 2 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

1  cup milk (low fat or full fat, but skimmed milk is a no-go)
¼ tsp cardamom seeds or 2 whole cardamom pods (No cardamom powder as it lacks oomph!)
½ inch (10 grams) fresh ginger, peeled
1 ¼ cups water
2 teaspoons black tea (like Wagh Bakri, Tetley, or Lipton Red Label)
2 teaspoons sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Crush the cardamom seeds with a mortar, pestle, or whatever you have that screams "crush!" If using pods, smash the whole thing.
  • Use a spoon to peel your ginger, then chop it into rounds and give it a good crush.
  • Toss the crushed cardamom and ginger into a microwavable container.
  • Pour in 1 ¼ cups of water and sprinkle in 2 teaspoons of black tea.
  • Add 2 teaspoons of sugar for that sweet kick.
  • Microwave for about 2 minutes until the tea leaves do their boiling dance and fill the room with their aroma.
  • Add a cup of milk to the mix and give it another 2-minute zap until the milk starts rising.
  • Turn off the heat, let the flavors mingle.
  • Strain into two cups, and sip your way to chai paradise!

By Priti Narayanan from Koolfi Creamery and Cafe, San Francisco Bay Area

