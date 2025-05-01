Koolfi Creamery and Café Unveils the Magic of Indian Desserts

MICROWAVE EASY STREET-STYLE MASALA CHAI
Makes: 2 Servings
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup milk (low fat or full fat, but skimmed milk is a no-go)
¼ tsp cardamom seeds or 2 whole cardamom pods (No cardamom powder as it lacks oomph!)
½ inch (10 grams) fresh ginger, peeled
1 ¼ cups water
2 teaspoons black tea (like Wagh Bakri, Tetley, or Lipton Red Label)
2 teaspoons sugar
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Crush the cardamom seeds with a mortar, pestle, or whatever you have that screams "crush!" If using pods, smash the whole thing.
- Use a spoon to peel your ginger, then chop it into rounds and give it a good crush.
- Toss the crushed cardamom and ginger into a microwavable container.
- Pour in 1 ¼ cups of water and sprinkle in 2 teaspoons of black tea.
- Add 2 teaspoons of sugar for that sweet kick.
- Microwave for about 2 minutes until the tea leaves do their boiling dance and fill the room with their aroma.
- Add a cup of milk to the mix and give it another 2-minute zap until the milk starts rising.
- Turn off the heat, let the flavors mingle.
- Strain into two cups, and sip your way to chai paradise!
By Priti Narayanan from Koolfi Creamery and Cafe, San Francisco Bay Area
