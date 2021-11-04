Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Buster Posey expected to announce retirement after decorated career with SF Giants. Click/tap here to watch livestream.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Remembering Wilma Chan
Buster Posey Plans to Retire
COVID-19 Transmission Rates on the Rise
Lost Money
Private Patrols in San Francisco
Daylight Saving Time
Expand
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Coronavirus Pandemic
Climate in Crisis
State
U.S. & World
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
The Investigative Unit
No Man's Land
The Moms of Magnolia Street
NBC Bay Area Responds
Submit a consumer complaint
How To Explainers
California Live
Weather
<