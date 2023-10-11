Learn how to make Lumpia, a popular Filipino spring roll dish

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make traditional lumpia with Chef Alex of Oakland’s “The Lumpia Company,” plus he makes Jobeth a special Filipino-Mexican version of the beloved snack.

Lumpia Recipe

Chicken Adobo filling

3lb Chicken Thigh (1/2 Bone In & 1/2 Boneless)

3/4 Cup Soy Sauce

1/2 Cup White Distilled Vinegar

1 Cup Water

8 Garlic Cloves

2 Bay Leaves

1/2 Tsp Black Peppercorn

1/2 Tbs Brown Sugar

1 Pack of Lumpia Wrapper

2 tbsp Cornstarch & 1 cup water for glue

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

TacoStyle topping

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Sour Cream

Shredded lettuce

Pico De Gallo

Taco Hot Sauce

Deep fry in canola, corn, or vegetable oil, 2 inches deep in a pot or pan.

Enjoy!