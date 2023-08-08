Learn how to make mouthwatering gnocchi

California Live’s Blanche Shaheen meets up with Chef Fabrizio on a yacht in the San Francisco Bay to get the secret to making this show-stopping Italian dish with special ingredients.

Gnocchi with Mussels, Cherry Tomatoes, and Crushed Pistachios

Ingredients

500g fresh gnocchi

500g fresh mussels, cleaned and debearded

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup vegetable broth

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup crushed pistachios

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes (optional, for a touch of heat

Directions