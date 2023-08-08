Learn how to make mouthwatering gnocchi

California Live’s Blanche Shaheen meets up with Chef Fabrizio on a yacht in the San Francisco Bay to get the secret to making this show-stopping Italian dish with special ingredients.
Gnocchi with Mussels, Cherry Tomatoes, and Crushed Pistachios
Ingredients
- 500g fresh gnocchi
- 500g fresh mussels, cleaned and debearded
- 250g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1/4 cup vegetable broth
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup crushed pistachios
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Red pepper flakes (optional, for a touch of heat
Directions
- Cook the gnocchi according. Drain and set aside.
- In a large pan or skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.
- Add the halved cherry tomatoes to the pan and cook for about 2-3 minutes until they start to soften.
- Pour in the dry white wine and vegetable broth. Let the mixture simmer for another 2-3 minutes to reduce slightly.
- Add the cleaned mussels to the pan and cover with a lid. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the mussels open up. Discard any mussels that remain closed.
- Stir in the cooked gnocchi and chopped parsley, allowing them to absorb the flavors of the sauce. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) to taste.
- To serve, divide the gnocchi with mussels and cherry tomatoes among plates. Sprinkle the crushed pistachios over each serving for a delightful nutty crunch.
- Garnish with additional fresh parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.