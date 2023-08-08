recipes

Learn how to make mouthwatering gnocchi

Mussels and pistachios bring this Italian dish to life.

By Blanche Shaheen

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live’s Blanche Shaheen meets up with Chef Fabrizio on a yacht in the San Francisco Bay to get the secret to making this show-stopping Italian dish with special ingredients.

Gnocchi with Mussels, Cherry Tomatoes, and Crushed Pistachios 

Ingredients

  • 500g fresh gnocchi
  • 500g fresh mussels, cleaned and debearded
  • 250g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup crushed pistachios
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Red pepper flakes (optional, for a touch of heat
Directions

  • Cook the gnocchi according. Drain and set aside.
  • In a large pan or skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.
  • Add the halved cherry tomatoes to the pan and cook for about 2-3 minutes until they start to soften.
  • Pour in the dry white wine and vegetable broth. Let the mixture simmer for another 2-3 minutes to reduce slightly.
  • Add the cleaned mussels to the pan and cover with a lid. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the mussels open up. Discard any mussels that remain closed.
  • Stir in the cooked gnocchi and chopped parsley, allowing them to absorb the flavors of the sauce. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) to taste.
  • To serve, divide the gnocchi with mussels and cherry tomatoes among plates. Sprinkle the crushed pistachios over each serving for a delightful nutty crunch.
  • Garnish with additional fresh parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.

This article tagged under:

recipesfood and drinkseafood
