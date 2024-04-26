Learn how to make sweet Italian zeppole at home

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make an Italian favorite, the classic zeppole donut. Chef Deborah Mullin at The Grove at Copia shares tips to frying up the delicious donuts like a pro.  

NBC Universal, Inc.

Zeppole (Italian Doughnut Holes) Recipe

Yield: 36

Ingredients

  • 00 or All-Purpose Flour 185g
  • Baking Powder 11g
  • Salt 1/8 tsp
  • Sugar 50g
  • Cinnamon 1/2 tsp
  • Lemon, Zested 1 lemon
  • Eggs, 2
  • Heavy Cream 60g
  • Buttermilk 15g
  • Vanilla Extract 2.5g
  • Vegetable Oil (for frying) 2 liters
  • Powdered Sugar, as needed
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Apr 24

Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard brings a taste of her viral comfort dishes to Santa Monica

Apr 23

Learn healthier ways to prepare chicken & waffles

Method

1. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Whisk wet ingredients until frothy. Fold in dry ingredients, being careful not to overmix, to form a stiff dough.

3. In a heavy-bottomed pan or in a deep fryer, heat oil to 375 F.

4. Roll tablespoons of dough into smooth balls (the shape of a doughnut hole).

5. Drop dough balls into hot oil several at a time and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Drain zeppole on a cooling rack or absorbent cloth or paper towels and dust generously with powdered sugar.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us