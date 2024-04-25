Food and Recipes

Learn how to make the perfect spring carrot salad from Top Chef Alum Casey Thompson

NANTES CARROT SALAD

Serves 4

Piquillo Pepper Vinaigrette:

Ingredients—

  • 5 piquillo peppers
  • 1.5 T sherry vinegar
  • 1 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cups olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pinch of sugar

Method—

  • Place all ingredients except for the olive oil in a blender. Turn on the machine and slowly add the olive oil.
  • Season with more vinegar, sugar and salt as needed.

For the Carrots:

Ingredients—

  • 20 young carrots at the peak of their season, cut in half
  • Cumin seed, toasted and ground
  • Coriander seed, toasted and crushed
  • Olive oil for drizzling
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • Spinach leaves, washed
  • Sliced avocado
  • Grapefruit, sliced or segmented/supremed
  • Cilantro leaves
  • Lemon half
  • Olive oil
  • Roasted, salted almonds, chopped

Method—

  • Toss the carrots in enough olive oil to coat. Season generously with cumin and coriander, salt and pepper. Roast in a 400 degree oven until soft, but still with a bit of crunch in the middle. Remove from the oven and hold at room temperature.
  • To plate:
    • place the vinaigrette in a circle on the bottom of the plate. Gently toss the carrot and spinach with a squeeze of lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt.
    • Layer the carrots in a line and alternate the avocado over the top of the carrots and spinach. Alternately place the segments of the grapefruit in other places from the avocado. Sprinkle the almonds, cilantro over the top. Finish with a bit of olive oil.

