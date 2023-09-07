Food & Recipes

Level up your waffle game with this secret ingredient

Ube Waffles Recipe: Serves 4

  • All purpose flour | 2cups
  • Granulated sugar | 0.5 cups
  • Baking powder | ¼ teaspoon
  • Corn meal | 2 Tablespoon
  • Salt, Kosher | ¾ teaspoon
  • Buttermilk | 2 cups
  • Whole eggs, medium | 3 ea
  • Ube flour         | 3.5 oz
  • Ube extract | 14 grams
  • Oil, neutral flavor | ½ cup + 2 Tablespoon

Instructions

  • Sift flour in a large bowl, along with baking soda, salt, and sugar. Add cornmeal, ube flour and stir with a fork.
  • In a different bowl mix all non dry ingredients: buttermilk, eggs, ube extract, oil. Make sure they are thoroughly mixed.
  • Slowly, using a whisk, mix in the liquid mixture into the dry mixture, make small circular motions and make sure to scrape the liquid mix bowl with a rubber spatula.
  • Once the two mixtures are mixed, used the rubber spatula to fold in the final mixture and allow at least a 30 minute rest in the walk in before using.
