Meet the mother-son duo behind LA's hottest vegetarian fare. 

Make Mazal’s sweet potato hummus for a high protein snack!

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad meets the mother-son duo behind Mazal, an Israeli-Moroccan restaurant in Lincoln Heights highlighting vibrant Mediterranean flavors through a vegetarian lens. Learn how to make their sweet potato hummus at home for an easy seasonal snack. 

MAZAL’S SWEET POTATO HUMMUS 

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups dried garbanzo beans 

1 tbsp baking soda

1 medium sweet potato

2 tbsp olive oil

1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp cumin 

1/2 cup ice 

1 cup raw tahini

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Soak 4 cups garbanzo beans in water overnight with 1 tablespoon of baking soda in a large bowl, leaving 2 inches of water above the garbanzo beans. After ~24hrs, rinse and wash garbanzo beans, cook in water with a covered pot on medium heat until softened. Then strain beans and allow to cool.
  2. Cut a medium sweet potato in half, drizzle with olive oil, salt & pepper. Roast in oven until fully cooked (400F degrees until softened). Allow sweet potato to cool, then peel off skin.
  1. Place garbanzo beans, sweet potato, olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper, cumin, ice, and tahini in food processor. Blend, adding water as needed to achieve desired texture. Less water will result in a thicker hummus.
  1. Garnish plate with a handful of cooked garbanzo beans, za’atar, paprika, and fresh parsley. drizzle with olive oil

*Recipe courtesy of Chef Hanni Zaiet

