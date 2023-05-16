Beauty

Pamper Your Mom For Mother's Day – Or Any Day!

California Live's Amber Pfister and Lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere take us to Face Haus in El Segundo to reveal their favorite beauty & pampering products you can give your mom this Mother’s Day.

By Amber Pfister

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's that time of year to pamper your Mom with a facial spa experience or a beauty product that will make her feel beautiful and loved. California Live's Amber Pfister and Lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere take us to Face Haus in El Segundo to reveal their favorite beauty & pampering products that are great gifts for Mother's Day, or just because!

Products to spoil your Mother this Sunday are listed below:

1.  The Mother’s Helper 3-Step Facial Kit is a great gift for any mom who needs a little extra self care.

thefacehaus.com

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

2. O Positiv is the wellness and supplement brand that is prioritizing women by creating effective, fun and delicious products to address health needs that have historically been overlooked.

opositiv.com

3. Nick Chavez Beverly Hills Hair products will leave your moms hair feeling gorgeous, healthy and silky smooth. 


nickchavezbeverlyhills.com

4. NAADAM is known for their sustainably-crafted, high-quality, and affordable cashmere apparel – from timeless sweaters to elevated dresses, outerwear, and more.


naadam.co 

This article tagged under:

BeautySouth Baymothers day
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us