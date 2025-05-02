People are lining up for this sweet spot in San Francisco! California Live contributor, Blanche Shaheen, visits George's Donuts & Merriment in San Francisco. It’s a whimsical European-style café that serves gourmet donuts, lunch, and merriment to the neighborhood. This vibrant cafe features unique donut flavors like Key Lime Pie and Bacon & Egg. With a bright, open kitchen and even champagne on offer, George's is more than just a donut shop – it's a destination. Named after the owner's grandfather, it's a family-run affair dedicated to delicious treats and community.