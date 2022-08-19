San Francisco Illusionist Turned Me into a Magic Believer

Magic is something that has captivated and intrigued me for as long as I can remember. There is a certain mystique and allure to this spellbinding art form. My innate curiosity to glimpse behind the curtain of this secret world led me to the Palace Theater in San Francisco. Hidden deep below the bustling streets of Chinatown and North Beach, it’s a prohibition-era speakeasy that feels like a blast from the past. It’s at this old-world venue where audiences flock to see “The Illusionist”, a modern magic show featuring Kevin Blake.

When I first arrived, I felt giddy with excitement. It’s not every day a person gets a one-on-one with a renowned illusionist. So, I was all in and ready for my mind to be blown. I entered through a secret passageway in a clock shop that led to a dimly lit bar. As I slipped through a piece of framed artwork that doubled as a door to the theatre, I came face to face with the magician himself. What transpired next would be a lesson in wizardry far beyond my wildest dreams. Time seemed to stand still as Kevin performed a mind-bending illusion for me with a deck of cards. My inner detective was trying to catch him slipping, but alas, there is a reason they call him a modern-day Merlin…he is good. When Kevin asked me what card I picked, I said, “9 of clubs”. My jaw dropped when he then unveiled a large portrait of myself, holding the 9 OF CLUBS, with the words, “Ross Thomas is The Nine of Clubs”. Drop the mic and walk away there folks. Magic is alive and real. Take it from me and go see this master of illusion before he disappears into a puff of smoke.

For more info, please visit SanFranciscoMagicShow.com