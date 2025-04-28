Seafood Made Simple: Make Ari Kolender's elegant Sicilian crudo at home Celebrated chef and restaurateur Ari Kolender shares how to make a stunning, and surprisingly simple, Sicilian crudo from his debut cookbook “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea.” Ari shares why he believes great seafood is more approachable than people think, the philosophy behind his wildly popular Los Angeles restaurants, and how to pull off raw fish dishes that impress without stress.