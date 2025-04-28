food

Seafood Made Simple: Make Ari Kolender's elegant Sicilian crudo at home

Celebrated chef and restaurateur Ari Kolender shares how to make a stunning, and surprisingly simple, Sicilian crudo from his debut cookbook “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea.” Ari shares why he believes great seafood is more approachable than people think, the philosophy behind his wildly popular Los Angeles restaurants, and how to pull off raw fish dishes that impress without stress.

NBC Universal, Inc.

SICILIAN CRUDO

Makes 1

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

INGREDIENTS:
3 ounces (85g) raw seafood, such as fatty tuna, scallops, and/or salmon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Pinch of flaky sea salt
2 tablespoon brined capers
Pinch of finely dices red onion
Coarsely ground black pepper

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Cut the seafood into bite-size slices between ¼ and 1/3 inch (6 and 8mm) thick. Arrange the slices on a plate like a mosaic, touching each other but not fully overlapping.
  2. Drizzle the olive oil over the fish and follow it with lemon juice, making sure to hit every piece. Season each piece with flaky sea salt and sprinkle with the capers, trying to make sure that there is at least one caper on every piece of fish. Follow that by sprinkling the onion over the top and finishing it with several twists of black pepper.
  3. Eat immediately.

*Recipe courtesy of Ari Kolender

food Apr 21

Make-Ahead Magic: One night of cooking, a week of delicious meals!

food Apr 14

Meet the dietitian who became a food content creator with millions of followers

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

foodCalifornia Live
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us