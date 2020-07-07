Shake Up Your Summer With These Refreshing Cocktails

Shaken or stirred? Forage in Oakland tantalized California Live with some fresh cocktails ideas and twists just in time for summer.
Forage 75
Enjoy a refreshing summer twist on a Fresh 75.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz. of gin
- 3/4 oz. of freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 oz. of simple syrup
- 1/4 oz. of Aperol
- 3 oz. sparkling wine
- Orange peel
Add the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and aperol into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Pour mixture over ice. Then add in the sprinkling wine until the drink is full. Add in an orange peel for garnish
California Live
Summer Twist on a Greyhound
It's a drink you love, but give a Greyhound a fun summer twist.
- Two or three oz. of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice.
- 1.5 oz. of vodka
- Lime or grapefruit for garnish
Pour vodka and grapefruit juice over ice. Stir. Add fruit for garnish. For a summer twist add sparkling seltzer on top.