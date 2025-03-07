Sip craft cocktails and listen to live music at this South Bay hotspot!

Le Chabanais Cocktail
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
1 ¼ ounces Ketel Citron vodka
¾ ounce St-Germain Liqueur
¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
1-2 fresh raspberries
¼ ounce grenadine
Splash of egg white
METHOD:
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker.
2. Dry shake (with no ice) to froth the egg white. Add ice and shake again to chill.
3. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry.
*Recipe courtesy of Belle Epoque
