Sip craft cocktails and listen to live music at this South Bay hotspot!

Le Chabanais Cocktail

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¼ ounces Ketel Citron vodka

¾ ounce St-Germain Liqueur

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

1-2 fresh raspberries

¼ ounce grenadine

Splash of egg white

METHOD:

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker.

2. Dry shake (with no ice) to froth the egg white. Add ice and shake again to chill.

3. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

*Recipe courtesy of Belle Epoque