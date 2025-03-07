Food & Drink

Sip craft cocktails and listen to live music at this South Bay hotspot!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Le Chabanais Cocktail

Makes 1 drink

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

INGREDIENTS:
1 ¼  ounces  Ketel Citron vodka
¾     ounce St-Germain Liqueur
¾     ounce fresh lemon juice
1-2  fresh raspberries
¼     ounce grenadine
Splash of egg white

METHOD:
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker.

2. Dry shake (with no ice) to froth the egg white. Add ice and shake again to chill.

3. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

*Recipe courtesy of Belle Epoque

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkMusic & Musicians
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us