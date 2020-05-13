Soothe Stressed and Dry Skin With This DIY Mask

Get smooth and soft skin using items found your kitchen. Dr. Tess Mauricio of M Beauty Clinc showed California Live her favorite DIY scrub that is designed to rejuvenate and refresh dry skin.
Scrub Ingredients:
- Equal parts brown sugar and regular cane sugar
- Two tbsp of olive oil
- A few drops of your favorite essential oils, Mauricio recomends lavender or peppermint
Directions:
- Put all ingredients into a bowl and mix it together until it has a scrub consistency
- Use a circular motion to apply the scrub for 10 seconds
- Continue to use the circular motion while washing the scrub off
- You can use the scrub on any part of your body. Mauricio recommends for your elbows, knees, heels or even your lips.
Mauricio also recommends applying a moisturizing lotion or ointment after washing off the scrub to lock in moisturizer.