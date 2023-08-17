Spice up your next party or potluck with Indian-style nachos 

Papdi Chaat
Ingredients
- 20-25 papdi, store bought or homemade
- 1 cup yogurt plain whole milk
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
- 1/3 cup cilantro chutney
- 1/3 cup sweet tamarind chutney
- 4 cup chickpeas boiled
- 1 medium potato boiled, and cut into cubes
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon chaat masala
- 1 teaspoon kala namak (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder (optional)
- 3 tablespoon pomegranate arils (optional, seasonal availability)
- thin sev, or fried crunchy Indian noodles, to garnish
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Instructions
- Boil the potatoes and chickpeas. Cut the potatoes into small cubes. Set aside. Note: this step can be done in advance.
- In a large bowl, add 1 cup yogurt along with 1 teaspoon sugar. Using a whisk, mix it well until yogurt is smooth. If your yogurt is super thick, you may add a little water to thin it out. Note: Do not make it too thin else it will be runny. The yogurt should be thick but with a flowing consistency.
- Now arrange the 20 to 25 papdi onto your serving plate. Top the papdis with boiled chickpeas and boiled potato cubes.
- Then, add yogurt on top all over. Note: You can add as little or as much yogurt as you like.
- Now sprinkle cumin powder, chaat masala, kala namak (black salt) and Kashmiri red chili powder all over, followed by cilantro chutney and then the sweet tamarind chutney. You can adjust the amount of chutney to your desire.
- Finish the papdi chaat by topping with pomegranate, sev and fresh chopped cilantro. Serve immediately!