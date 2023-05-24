May is Mental Health Awareness Month and author, pastor and motivational speaker Tim Timberlake sat down with Danielle Nottingham to offer strategies for overcoming tragedy and trauma. His new book "The Art of Overcoming" encourages readers to embrace their troubles and take control of their mental health. Timberlake says it all begins with admitting you need help, “Research has proven we are more committed to what we confess. There’s something powerful about our confession, there’s something powerful about talking about it, talking through it, acknowledging that it does exist so we can start the healing process.”

Timberlake suggests three things you can do to set you on the road to living a healthier life.

First, he recommends seeking professional help. Professional guidance can provide tools and techniques to process emotions, develop coping strategies and work towards healing.

Next, practice self-compassion. Encourage people to be patient and foster an environment of self-acceptance.

Lastly, engage in healthy mental activities. Exercise, journal, practice mindfulness, connect with supportive family and friends and seek out creative outlets like art or music. “You have to change your perspective to change your outcome. Get outside, look at something different, don’t stare at the same thing all day long, change your environment,” Timberlake says.