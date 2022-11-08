Balboa Craft Beer Festival

The Balboa Craft Beer Festival 2022

Orange Coast Magazine and the Balboa Village Merchant Association have collaborated to bring back the Balboa Beerfest on the Newport Beach Peninsula.

By Amber Pfister

If you love beer, food and live music, then you will not want to miss the 2022 Balboa Craft Beer Festival this weekend in Newport Beach! Traci Takeda from Orange Coast Magazine and Adam Schell from Cruiser’s Pizza Bar Grill chat about the fun event taking place at Balboa Village this Saturday, November 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Join them in the Balboa Blvd. and Palms Parking Lot for various beer (and seltzer) vendors, along with food, live entertainment and more! The event is 21 years of age and older. Children and pets are not permitted.

For more info and tickets, visit OrangeCoast.com

