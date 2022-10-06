There Are Millions of Stories That Are Yet to Be Told

October 7-8, 2022, marks a big weekend in Highland Park. The iconic Highland Theatre on Figueroa St. is hosting the 9th annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival. A festival that is brought to us by and for the community. A true grassroots organization. A festival so cherished by the community and one that continues to celebrate all the best films of independent filmmakers including feature-length documentaries, shorts, and student films. This year, HPIFF will have a line-up that includes the world premiere of eight of its featured short films. In addition, for the first time in HPIFF history, a category in horror films will be featured.

The HPIFF is comprised of three major components. The Festival itself, a film series, and the student mentorship program. Of the three components, the latter is the most beloved. Offering education in storytelling and filmmaking to students of Franklin High School and Monte Vista Elementary through film workshops, volunteer opportunities, and the opportunity to screen their own work alongside industry professionals. Most importantly, it offers our filmmakers of the future a voice as they become their own storytellers sharing their visions and stories with the rest of the world giving them a sense of empowerment and confidence.

If you are a storyteller yourself or love to hear one, the HPIFF should be on your weekend to-do list. For more information on screenings and their programs, visit www.hpifilmfest.com.

Highland Park Independent Film Festival, October 7-8, 2022 | Highland Theatre, 5604 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042. Ticket prices vary per screening. For more info, please visit www.hpifilmfest.com.