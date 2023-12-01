These 3 holiday recipes are made with surprising healthy twists! 

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with dietician Ashley Hawk to learn three holiday-favorite recipes to keep you healthy & happy this season. Check out the recipes below!

High Protein Peppermint Pudding

Ingredients:

(Makes 2 servings)

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

2 crushed peppermints

Instructions:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of vanilla Greek yogurt and 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder. Stir the yogurt and cocoa powder together until they are well incorporated, creating a smooth and chocolatey mixture. Sprinkle the crushed peppermints over the yogurt and cocoa mixture. Gently fold the crushed peppermints into the mixture, ensuring an even distribution throughout. Optionally, garnish the pudding with additional crushed peppermints or a dollop of whipped cream for added flair. Chill the peppermint pudding in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. This will allow the flavors to meld together and the pudding to set.

Apple "Donuts"

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry (thawed)

2 medium-sized apples, cored and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix the granulated sugar and ground cinnamon for the cinnamon sugar coating. Set this mixture aside. Roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. Using a round cookie cutter or a glass, cut out circles from the puff pastry sheet to make the donut bases. Place these circles on the prepared baking sheet. Arrange the sugared apple slices on the baking sheet and cut long strips of the puff pastry. Use the pastry to wrap around each apple slice with about 1/4th inch of apple in between each wrap of the pastry. Coat the tops of the puff pastry with the melted butter and cinnamon. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until the donuts are puffed and golden brown. Allow donuts to cool then enjoy!

Pumpkin Pistachio Bites

Ingredients:

1/2 cup raw pistachios

1/4 cup raw cashews

10 pitted Medjool dates

1/4 cup canned or homemade pumpkin purée

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions: