Throw a gold medal-worthy Olympic watch party with this French-inspired menu 

Chef Jamie Gwen joins California Live’s Danielle Nottingham in studio to share a metal-worthy menu for your Olympic watch party. Get creative in the kitchen with inventive twists on classic French foods from steak frites to a tarte tatin. 

Steak Frites bites:

Ingredients 

  • 1 pound flank steak, pounded 1/4-inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon freshly chopped rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 pound frozen French fries
  • Homemade Steak sauce

Method

  1. Preheat the oven for French Fries. Slice the steak against the grain into thin 2-inch-long strips. 
  2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, rosemary, Dijon and Worcestershire. Add the steak and toss to coat. Let marinate for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours. 
  3. Meanwhile, bake the fries according to package directions. 
  4. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place five baked French fries on top of a piece of steak and roll up then secure with a toothpick. Repeat with the remaining steak and fries. Grill until charred, about 2 minutes per side for medium-rare. Drizzle with steak sauce and serve.

Enjoy!

