Throw a gold medal-worthy Olympic watch party with this French-inspired menu 

Steak Frites bites:
Ingredients
- 1 pound flank steak, pounded 1/4-inch thick
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon freshly chopped rosemary
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 pound frozen French fries
- Homemade Steak sauce
Method
- Preheat the oven for French Fries. Slice the steak against the grain into thin 2-inch-long strips.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, rosemary, Dijon and Worcestershire. Add the steak and toss to coat. Let marinate for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.
- Meanwhile, bake the fries according to package directions.
- Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place five baked French fries on top of a piece of steak and roll up then secure with a toothpick. Repeat with the remaining steak and fries. Grill until charred, about 2 minutes per side for medium-rare. Drizzle with steak sauce and serve.
Enjoy!
