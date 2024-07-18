Tomatoes 101: Everything you need to know about the beloved summer staple  

Carmen Perr, best known to her 1M+ followers as ‘Carmen in the Garden,’ joins California Live’s Danielle Nottingham to talk all things tomatoes. Learn the different varieties, how to grow your own & get Carmen’s favorite summer salad recipe.
Summer Panzanella Salad Recipe:
Ingredients —
- 4 cups of day-old bread, cut into cubes
- 4 cups of ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1 cup cucumber, sliced
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, torn
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method—
- Toast the bread cubes in a 375°F oven for 10-15 minutes until crispy.
- In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion.
- Whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper.
