Try serving these international cookies at your next holiday gathering!

Food Writer and Cookbook Author, Ben Mims, stops by California Live to show Jessica Vilchis a few international cookies from his critically acclaimed new cookbook titled, “Crumbs.”

POLISH FILLED CREAM COOKIES

Preparation time: 2 hours, plus chilling time

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Many cookies derive their name and size from simply being diminutive versions of other, larger cakes and desserts. The Polish kolaczki is most likely one such cookie, derived from the kolocz, a sweetened round bread. Though the name stands for several different types of pastries throughout Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, this cookie version—made with no yeast in the dough and often shaped into “envelopes” instead of rounds—seems to be mostly associated with Polish baking, while the Czech style of kolache denotes a pastry made with yeasted dough. The two often share similar fillings.

The name derives from the Czech word for “wheel” and while these cookies do exist as rounds, they’re most commonly shaped as the characteristic “envelopes”—meaning a square with two opposing corners folded over to meet in the center. The yeasted pasty is often found in the “wheel” shape. Apricot jam is the simplest filling for these cookies, but if you want, fill them with prune jam, poppy seeds, sweet cheese, or walnuts. And while the older versions of these cookies were most likely made with sour cream or another thickened dairy, cream cheese is now the standard for the smoothness and stability it lends to the dough.

Makes: About 48 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz (225g) cream cheese, softened

2 sticks (8oz/225g) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup (90g) powdered (icing) sugar, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

3 cups (420g) all-purpose flour (plain) flour

¾ cup (240g) thick prune or apricot jam (see note)

METHOD:

1. In a large bowl, with a hand mixer, combine the cream cheese, butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt and beat on medium speed until creamy and smooth, 1-2 minutes. Add the flour and beat on low speed until the dough comes together. Stop the mixer and lightly knead with your hands only as much as needed to no longer see any dry patches of flour in the bowl. Shape the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap (cling film), and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

2. Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven and preheat the oven to 350F (180C/Gas Mark 4). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

3. Working on a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough with a rolling pin to 1/8-inch (3mm) thick. Using a ruler or 2-inch (5cm) square cutter, cut out 2-inch (5cm) squares from the dough, rerolling the scraps as needed to get more squares. Spoon a slightly heaped ½ teaspoon jam into the center of each square, then fold two opposing corners of each square over the filling and pinch to join them. Transfer the envelopes to the prepared baking sheets, spaced 2 inches (5cm) apart.

4. Bake until golden brown on the bottom and dry to the touch on top, 14-16 minutes, switching racks and rotating the baking sheets front to back halfway through.

5. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks. Let the cookies cool on the pans for 1 minute, then transfer the cookies directly to the racks to cool completely. Dust the cookies with some sugar before serving.

*Recipe courtesy of Ben Mims; Phaidon Press Limited, 2024.