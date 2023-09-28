We're taking you inside the largest provider of service dogs in the United States 

Since 1975, the nonprofit Canine Companions has been enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through the provision of service dogs and in celebration of National Service Dog Month, California Live’s Jobeth Devera paid a visit to the Santa Rosa training center.

From just a few weeks old until about the age of two, the canines are highly trained to perform a wide range of tasks, from guiding individuals with visual impairments to alerting those with hearing loss to important sounds, and even providing emotional support to those with mental health challenges. Canine Companions not only provides these life-changing service dogs but also offers their services free of charge, ensuring that those in need can get the support without financial barriers.

You can celebrate National Service Dog Month by attending local events or fundraisers organized by service dog organizations to show support and contribute to their cause. Additionally, taking the time to thank and acknowledge service dog handlers and their canine partners for their incredible partnership is a simple yet meaningful way to celebrate this month.