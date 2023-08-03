Did you know that some of your favorite cocktails may have been created right in Los Angeles? California Live's Danielle Nottingham caught up with cocktails and spirits expert Joseph Solis to get a crash course in the history of cocktails and Los Angeles.

Many may try to dispute it, but the Moscow mule has roots in Los Angeles. Solis says a Russian immigrant came to California with thousands of copper mugs from her father's shop trying to sell them. She found buyers at a local bar who were looking for something to serve their drinks in that stood out. The Moscow mule was born and then spread across the country.

Just like a Moscow mule, Solis says you can make any cocktail at home with three simple parts. They are a spirit, citrus and sugar. Cheers!