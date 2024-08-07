Scott Peterson

Dueling docuseries on Scott Peterson murder case set for August release

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As convicted murderer Scott Peterson's defense team continues to bid for a new trial, dueling docuseries from Peacock and Netflix taking different angles on the case are set for release later this month.

Netflix docuseries "American Murder: Laci Peterson" will debut Aug. 14, and Peacock's "Face to Face With Scott Peterson" is set to drop on Aug. 20. Both feature new details from the 22-year-old case that made international headlines.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Scott Peterson
