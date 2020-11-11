2020 CMA Awards: Top Moments From the Show

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some of the highlights from the show.

Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker speak onstage at Nashville’s Music City Center for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Little Big Town performs during the awards show.
Reba McEntire joins Thomas Rhett onstage Wednesday night.
Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina use face shields as the 2020 CMA Awards show took place amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-host Darius Rucker performs during the 2020 CMA Awards.
Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of musical group Old Dominion perform onstage.
Kelsea Ballerini belts it out during her performance Wednesday night.
Luke Combs accepts an award onstage during the 2020 CMA Awards. He won two awards Wednesday night.
Jimmie Allen and Charley Pride, the recipient of this year’s Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award at the CMAs, perform “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin.’"
Miranda Lambert sings during Wednesday night's show.
Maren Morris accepts an award onstage during the show. "The Bones" artist won three awards Wednesday night.

