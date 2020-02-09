2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

See pictures of some of the most memorable looks from the 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sandra Oh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Antonio Banderas attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Robyn Beck/AFP
Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Writer-director Greta Gerwig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bong Joon Ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
L-R) Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Eric McCandless/Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

