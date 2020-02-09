2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Published 53 mins ago Published 53 mins ago See pictures of some of the most memorable looks from the 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet 16 photos 1/16 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sandra Oh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 2/16 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 3/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 4/16 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 5/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Antonio Banderas attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 6/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 7/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chrissy Metz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 8/16 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 9/16 Robyn Beck/AFP Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 10/16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Writer-director Greta Gerwig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 11/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Bong Joon Ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 12/16 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 13/16 Amy Sussman/Getty Images L-R) Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 14/16 Eric McCandless/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 15/16 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kelly Marie Tran attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 16/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. This article tagged under: OscarsAcademy AwardsRed carpet 0 More Photo Galleries Celebrities Abound at Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tourney Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut Super Bowl LIV in Pictures 2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures