2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks

Saniyya Sidney beams in a floral princess gown, Tracee Ellis Ross is daring in a strapless red bodice and Jessica Chastain is bejeweled in a lilac purple Gucci gown. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards.
20 photos
1/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
2/20
ABC
THE OSCARS® The 94th Oscars® aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC via Getty Images)
nPAULETTA WASHINGTON, DENZEL WASHINGTON
3/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
4/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
5/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
6/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
7/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
8/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Woody Harrelson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
9/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
10/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
11/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
12/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
13/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
14/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
15/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Regina Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
16/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emilia Jones attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
17/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
18/20
Ariana DeBose llega a los Oscar el 27 de marzo de 2022 en el Teatro Dolby en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Jae C. Hong)
19/20
ANGELA WEISS
US producer DJ Khaled attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
20/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)