2022 Tony Awards: See the Full List of Nominees

Nominations for the 75th Tony Awards were announced Monday, May 9.

Leading the pack of Broadway productions up for awards at this year's show is “A Strange Loop," with 11 nominations, followed by "MJ The Musical" and "Paradise Square," each with 10 nominations.

The season — with a whopping 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. To be eligible for the 2022 Tony Awards, shows had to have opened between Feb. 20, 2020, and May 4, 2022.

The ceremony will take place on June 12 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy'

Adam Godley, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Adrian Lester, "The Lehman Trilogy"

David Morse, "How I Learned to Drive"

Sam Rockwell, "American Buffalo"

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Lackawanna Blues"

David Threlfall, "Hangmen"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

LaChanze, "Trouble in Mind"

Ruth Negga, "Macbeth"

Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."

Mary-Louise Parker, "How I Learned to Drive"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Myles Frost, "MJ"

Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man"

Rob McClure, "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Jaquel Spivey, "A Strange Loop"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, "Caroline, or Change"

Carmen Cusack, "Flying Over Sunset"

Sutton Foster, "The Music Man"

Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

Mare Winningham, "Girl From The North Country"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, "Hangmen"

Chuck Cooper, "Trouble in Mind"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"

Ron Cephas Jones, "Clyde's"

Michael Oberholtzer, "Take Me Out"

Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, "Clyde's"

Rachel Dratch, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"

Kenita R. Miller, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"

Julie White, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"

Kara Young, "Clyde's"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, "Company"

Sidney DuPont, "Paradise Square"

Jared Grimes, "Funny Girl"

John-Andrew Morrison, "A Strange Loop"

A.J. Shively, "Paradise Square"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, "Girl From The North Country"

Shoshana Bean, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Jayne Houdyshell, "The Music Man"

L Morgan Lee, "A Strange Loop"

Patti LuPone, "Company"

Jennifer Simard, "Company"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, "Skeleton Crew"

Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Anna Fleischle, "Hangmen"

Scott Pask, "American Buffalo"

Adam Rigg, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, "Flying Over Sunset"

Bunny Christie, "Company"

Arnulfo Maldonado, "A Strange Loop"

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, "MJ"

Allen Moyer, "Paradise Square"

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Sarafina Bush, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Emilio Sosa, "Trouble in Mind"

Jane Greenwood, "Neil Simon's Plaza Suite"

Jennifer Moeller, "Clyde's"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, "Caroline, or Change"

Toni-Leslie James, "Paradise Square"

William Ivey Long, Diana, "The Musical"

Santo Loquasto, "The Music Man"

Gabriella Slade, "SIX: The Musical"

Paul Tazewell, "MJ"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, "Hangmen"

Jiyoun Chang, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Jane Cox, "Macbeth"

Yi Zhao, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, "Company"

Tim Deiling, "SIX: The Musical"

Donald Holder, "Paradise Square"

Natasha Katz, "MJ"

Bradley King, "Flying Over Sunset"

Jen Schriever, "A Strange Loop"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Palmer Hefferan, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Mikaal Sulaiman, "Macbeth"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, "Girl From The North Country"

Paul Gatehouse, "SIX: The Musical"

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Company"

Drew Levy, "A Strange Loop"

Gareth Owen, "MJ"

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Neil Pepe, "American Buffalo"

Les Waters, "Dana H."

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"

Marianne Elliott, "Company"

Conor McPherson, "Girl From The North Country"

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, "SIX: The Musical"

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Warren Carlyle, "The Music Man"

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, "SIX: The Musical"

Bill T. Jones, "Paradise Square"

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, "Company"

Tom Curran, "SIX: The Musical"

Simon Hale, "Girl From The North Country"

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, "MJ"

Charlie Rosen, "A Strange Loop"

Best Play

"Clyde's"

"Hangmen"

"The Lehman Trilogy"

"The Minutes"

"Skeleton Crew"

Best Musical

"Girl From the North Country"

"MJ"

"Mr. Saturday Night"

"Paradise Square"

"Six: The Musical"

"A Strange Loop"

Best Revival of a Play

"American Buffalo"

"How I Learned to Drive"

"Take Me Out"

Trouble in Mind"

"for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Best Revival of a Musical

"The Music Man,"

“Company,”

“Caroline, or Change”