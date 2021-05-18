‘9-1-1' Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt's family is growing once again.

On Tuesday, the "9-1-1" star announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband and actor Brian Hallisay.

"Oh baby! We have another one on the way," the actress wrote to her followers while holding up a positive pregnancy test. "So excited to finally share this news with all of you. Thank you @clearblue for being part of our journey and giving us a platform to share this news!"

Hewitt is already the proud mom to 7-year-old daughter Autumn James and 5-year-old son Atticus James. According to the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" alum, having another child came as a surprise.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt shared with People, who first broke the news. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models."

"This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Hewitt's "9-1-1" character Maddie gave birth this past season, and the role certainly prepared her for another pregnancy journey.

"[Co-star Kenneth Choi] was like, 'See? Playing pregnant got you pregnant!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I guess so,'" Hewitt, 42, joked to the publication. "The craziest, most surreal moment was having to give birth while being pregnant. That was very interesting.

"And it was definitely a nauseous day for me," she continued. "So that came with its own challenges, but it was a good recall back to those beautiful, amazing moments that you feel really excited about. I got to remind myself of that and then also be in a really excited place of knowing that I will get to do that again."

