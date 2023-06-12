‘A wonderful ride': Pat Sajak announces upcoming season will be his last as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak announced on Twitter on Monday that the upcoming season of "Wheel of Fortune" will be his last as host of the popular game show.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

“Wheel of Fortune” originally began in 1975 as a daytime series on NBC. In 1981, Sajak stepped in to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford, TODAY.com reported.

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records recognized Sajak for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show.”

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in the outstanding game show host category (1993, 1997, 1998) as well as a lifetime achievement prize in 2011, according to the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, NBC News reported.