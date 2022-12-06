There's a major "Abbott Elementary" field trip on the horizon.

On Dec. 6, the ABC comedy led the way with six Critics Choice Awards nominations, including acting noms for Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti, which earn them all invites to the 28th annual ceremony on Jan. 25.

The sitcom is also nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside "Barry," "The Bear," "Better Things," "Ghosts," "Hacks," "Reboot" and "Reservation Dogs."

On the Drama side of things, "Better Call Saul" is at the head of the pack with five nominations, including acting notices for Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and Carol Burnett.

Saul also earned a Best Drama Series nomination, where it will go up against "Andor" "Bad Sisters," "The Crown," "Euphoria," "The Good Fight," "House of the Dragon," "Severance" and "Yellowstone."

Nominees in the Drama categories also included "Euphoria's" Zendaya and "This Is Us'" Mandy Moore for Best Actress in a Drama Series, with "Andor's" Diego Luna and "Severance's" Adam Scott among those up for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

In the Limited Series or Movie categories, Starz's Watergate drama "Gaslit" led the way with nominations for Best Limited Series and acting nominations for Julia Roberts, Shea Whigham and Betty Gilpin.

Other nominees included "Under The Banner of Heaven's" Andrew Garfield and "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's" Daniel Radcliffe competing in Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and "Inventing Anna's" Julia Garner and "The Dropout's" Amanda Seyfried for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

On a bittersweet note, Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta both earned posthumous nominations for their roles in "Call Me Kat" and "Black Bird," respectively.

Jeff Bridges — who also earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "The Old Man" — will be awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, just two years after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will air Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. on The CW.

