Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable' Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner, known for his work in Marvel films, has been hospitalized after a snow plowing accident, his representative Sam Mast said to NBC News.
Renner is said to be in critical but stable condition "with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."
"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast said.
No further details were immediately available.
