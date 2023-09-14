Adam Sandler announces new comedy tour: Here are the cities he is visiting

Adam Sandler will take his unique brand of humor to live audiences across the country.
The funnyman and father of two has announced a new tour called "The I Missed You Tour" that will kick off in October.
Sandler, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor earlier this year, shared the news in a video posted on Instagram Sept. 13 that featured a snippet of videos and photos of him onstage.
"Let’s have some fun," the entertainer captioned the post. The new venture comes on the heels of his "Adam Sandler Live" tour which finished earlier this year, as well as the releases of “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” and "Murder Mystery 2."
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Where will Sandler perform?
Sandler's 25-city tour kicks off Oct. 12 in Canada, when he takes the stage in Vancouver, British Columbia. It wraps up exactly two months later in Denver. Here's a look at all the dates and locations for his shows:
- Thursday, Oct. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
- Friday, Oct. 13 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
- Saturday, Oct. 14 — Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Sunday, Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Monday, Oct. 16 — Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 — San Jose — SAP Center at San Jose
- Thursday, Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center
- Friday, Oct. 20 — Fresno, California — Save Mart Center
- Saturday, Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena
- Monday, Oct. 23 — Anaheim, California — Honda Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena
- Thursday, Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
- Saturday, Nov. 11 — Milwaukee — Fiserv Forum
- Sunday, Nov. 12 — Minneapolis — Target Center
- Monday, Nov. 13 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thursday, Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum
- Saturday, Dec. 2 — Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Sunday, Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City — Delta Center
- Thursday, Dec. 7 — San Antonio — AT&T Center
- Friday, Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino
- Saturday, Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center
- Sunday, Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena
- Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Denver — Ball Arena
How can I get tickets?
Entertainment News
The Live Nation presale begins Sept. 14 at noon local time, while the general sale gets underway Sept. 15 at noon local time.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:
'N Sync is releasing a new song for 'Trolls' movie. What to know about 'Better Place'
Let Adam Scott walk your dog: Celebs auction experiences to benefit production crews during strike
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars are reuniting for a new 'Buffyverse Story'