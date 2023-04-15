Adele Crashes Boyfriend Rich Paul's Twitch Livestream With Hilariously Sweet FaceTime Call

Rich Paul had a sweet interruption during a recent livestream, courtesy of Adele.

Paul was in the middle of a livestream with the content creator Kai Cenat Thursday, April 13 when he received a FaceTime call from his girlfriend of nearly two years.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Paul answered the call on the livestream and viewers were able to hear Adele tell the sports agent, “Hey baby.”

The 41-year-old let the “Hello” singer know that he was in the middle of a livestream and would call her back later, to which she asked, “What are you streaming?”

Paul said he was streaming with Cenat, who appeared in shock before he waved to the camera and greeted Adele, who replied back in a cheery tone, “Hi darling!”

Adele and Paul went public with their romance in 2021.

In July of that year, the couple were photographed attending an NBA game together, just two months before she made their relationship Instagram official in September.

The 34-year-old singer told Vogue that the couple initially met at a party where she made a joke about him signing her because she was “an athlete now.” Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in November 2021, Adele said that the couple ultimately reconnected at dinner, which Paul referred to as a “business meeting.”

Describing Paul to Winfrey, Adele explained, “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

Though Adele and Paul remain fairly private about their relationship, they have given fans rare glimpses into their romance over the years.

The “I Drink Wine” singer has publicly refuted rumors that the couple have split, as well as shared photos on social media that capture some of the sweet moments in their romance.

In an Instagram post in May 2022, Adele shared photos of the couple together. One snap captured the couple holding keys as they posed in front of a house, while another showed what appeared to be a Valentine’s Day date at McDonald’s.

“Time flies,” Adele simply captioned the post.

