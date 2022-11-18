Go easy on her.

Adele shared a personal message on Instagram describing her emotions ahead of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

"I'm feeling all sorts as I write this," the "Hello" singer said in a Nov. 17 post. "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited."

Adele continued, "I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job."

The Grammy winner went on to acknowledge how the delayed start of her show, which she postponed back in January in a tearful video, affected her nerves ahead of the big night.

"Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to," she wrote. "Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don't know. But it's safe to say l've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!"

Her note concluded, "I can't wait to see you out there x."

In August, Adele shed light on what caused the delay, calling it the "worst moment of her career so far."

"There was just no soul in it," she told Elle. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Although it was a tough decision, it's one that Adele said she stands by.

"The first couple of months was really, really hard," she admitted. "I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."