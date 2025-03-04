Adrien Brody reacts to having the longest Oscars speech in history

Originally appeared on E! Online

No need to queue up the music.

Adrien Brody had a few (brief) words for his fans the day after he took home the Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in "The Brutalist," during which he delivered a speech that broke records clocking in at five minutes and 40 seconds.

“I’m gonna keep this video short cause I know I made the longest Oscars speech in history,” Brody quipped in a video posted on Instagram March 3. “So, I love you all. You know I’m grateful. Keep smiling and I hope that this proves that dreams can come true, and I hope that your dreams come true as well. God Bless you.”

Keeping the spirit of gratitude and optimism, the 51-year-old wrote alongside the video, “Believe in hope. Believe in yourself. Spread love, not hate. and thank you.”

During the March 2 ceremony, "The Pianist" actor took the stage after beating out Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice"). After hitting the allotted 45 second mark, Brody called on the music to stop so he could continue giving thanks.

"I’m wrapping up. Please. Please. I will wrap up," Brody — who previously won Best Actor for "The Pianist" in 2003 — said as he continued to speak, ultimately surpassing actress Greer Garson’s 1943 record for longest speech by a full 10 seconds. "Please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. It’s not my first rodeo. I will be brief."

During his nearly six minutes on the stage, the "Winning Time" actor reflected on the years that passed since he took home his first Academy Award and looked towards the next 20 years of his career. Before ending his speech, Brody was sure to thank his parents, girlfriend Georgina Chapman, and left with a special message for her children India and Dash — whom she shares with ex-husband Harvey Weinstein.

“I share this with my amazing partner Georgina,” he gushed, “who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values. Dash and India, I know it's been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life. Popsie’s coming home a winner.”

