Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel Announces Exit From The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, who has played Emily/Ofglen on "The Handmaid's Tale" on all four seasons of the show, has announced her departure

By Daniel Trainor

Alexis Bledel attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu finale
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hulu

Alexis Bledel's time on "The Handmaid's Tale" has come to an end.

The actress, who has played Emily/Ofglen on all four seasons of the Hulu drama, announced she is exiting the show in a statement to E! News.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," Alexis said. "I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

book bans May 24

‘Unburnable,' Flamethrower-Tested Copy of ‘The Handmaid's Tale' Is Up for Auction

Elisabeth Moss May 1

Elisabeth Moss Makes Rare Comments About Scientology: It's ‘Misunderstood'

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexis was nominated for an Emmy for each season of the series, winning the Guest Actress in a Drama Series trophy in 2017.

When viewers last saw Emily on the series, an adaptation of the classic Margaret Atwood novel, she and a group of escaped Handmaids murdered Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who had orchestrated a plea deal that would let him walk in exchange for his becoming a spy in Gilead.

Season five of "The Handmaid's Tale" is expected to premiere on Hulu later this year.

The Most Shocking Deaths in Recent TV History

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Alexis BledelHuluMargaret AtwoodBruce MillerThe Handmaid's Tale
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us