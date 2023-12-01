Amanda Knox welcomes her second child and shares his unique name

Amanda Knox is officially a second-time mom.

The author and journalist revealed that she’d welcomed her second child, a boy, with her husband, Christopher Robinson. During a Nov. 29 conversation on her podcast called "Younglings" — which she shares with Robinson and co-hosts Kylie Pentelow and Brady Haran — Knox shared that she welcomed her son on Sept. 23. The couple shared that they named their son Echo.

"The birth was really, really ideal as far as births go," she said during the podcast.

"It was just me and Chris this time again," she explained, adding that she had a great nurse and the entire event felt like she and her husband were "hanging out."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Amanda pushed like three times. She pushed nine times in three contractions ... and the third contraction, baby popped out,” Robinson said before adding, "Nothing went wrong."

Knox and Robinson, who got engaged in 2018 and married in 2020, are already parents to daughter Eureka. During the podcast, Knox revealed that their first daughter is adjusting well to having a sibling, sharing that she has been "such a champ."

"She wants to help when I change diapers like she wants to put the cream on as well," Knox explained. "She’s been so sweet."

As Knox and Robinson celebrate their baby news, here is everything we know about her pregnancy journey and two children.

Knox confirmed her second pregnancy back in August

In August, TODAY.com confirmed that the 36-year-old was pregnant with her second child.

The news came after she posted a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo on Aug. 21. In the snap, Knox sat on an outdoor bench in a polka dot jumpsuit with her belly on full display.

“Pregspreading,” Knox captioned the photo and tagged the Oxford English Dictionary.

Many people in the comments section congratulated Knox on her pregnancy news.

How many children does Amanda Knox have?

The activist, who gained notoriety after being wrongly convicted for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, has two children with her husband, Christopher Robinson. Their son Echo was born in September 2023, and their daughter Eureka was born in 2021.

Echo

In the Nov. 29 episode of 'Younglings," Knox and Robinson confirmed that they'd named their second child Echo.

“He was perfect,” Knox said during the episode of his birth before adding that he received a perfect Apgar score, which medical professionals use to assess the health of newborns.

The newborn was so perfect in fact, he was born on Sept. 23, 2023, at 9:23 p.m.

The couple did not share Echo's middle or last name but did open up about their thought process behind the name.

"When we were thinking of a name for baby number two, we wanted to keep going. We thought we had a really good method we thought Eureka was an awesome name," she explained. "We started thinking of what are other exclamations that could potentially be names... So when we’re thinking of like a name for a boy, Echo comes to mind in two ways, because 'ecco' in Italian means like 'behold' ... and you say echo to say "echo, echo, echo."

Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson

In an October 2021 New York Times article, Knox revealed that she and Robinson welcomed their first child together months prior. At the time, she said she was worried about the “paparazzi bounty” on her daughter’s head if she announced the news earlier.

She shared additional details about the birth of their daughter, including her name, on an episode of Labyrinths podcast hosted by the couple.

While at the time she said she wouldn't post photos of her daughter, she's shared peeks at Eureka on her Instagram over the years.

Knox suffered a miscarriage

Prior to welcoming her daughter, Knox revealed she experienced a miscarriage. On her podcast, she shared how she and Robinson conceived quickly after they started trying and began designing a nursery.

However, at their six-week ultrasound appointment, the technician was unable to find a heartbeat. While she was told to return for a second scan, she said, she “knew something was wrong.”

“I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the first story of my first-ever pregnancy…. I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy and to have it not come to fruition, not through choice felt like a betrayal,” Knox said.

By August of 2021, she would go on to announce that she was pregnant with baby Eureka.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: