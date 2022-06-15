Amber Heard on What She'd One Day Tell Her Daughter About Depp Trial

Amber Heard has shared what she may one day want to tell her 1-year-old daughter about her emotional defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the second part of her exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Wednesday, the "Aquaman" star spoke about what she may tell her daughter, Oonagh Paige, about the trial when she gets older.

"I think no matter what, it will mean something," Heard said. "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

A jury awarded Depp $10.4 million on June 1 after finding that Heard defamed him. It also awarded Heard $2 million for a statement made by one of Depp's attorneys that was found to be defamatory to her.

Heard, 36, is now eager to return to her life after an arduous six-week trial in which she and Depp each accused one another of abuse. Depp testified that he never abused Heard, and the jury sided with him.

"I get to be a mom full-time, where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said.

She shared on Instagram last summer that she had welcomed a baby girl born on April 8, 2021, writing that her daughter was "the beginning of the rest of my life."

She has not disclosed the identity of the father of the child, writing, "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

In April, she celebrated the first birthday for her "little O."

In her interview with Savannah, Heard also said she "absolutely" still has love for Depp despite the contentious trial. The two were married from 2015-17.

However, she also said she's worried she could be sued again by him for defamation for speaking out about Depp.

"I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do," she said. "It’s meant to take your voice."

