Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals ‘Superbad' Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!

The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his "Life & Beth" co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

"Michael has a baby, too," she shared, before realizing her gaffe. "Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

The "Arrested Development" alum went on to confirm to the outlet that he had been trading parenting tips with his castmate, saying, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Cera did not reveal additional details about his child, including the mother's identity.

Although he has been in the industry for decades, Cera tends to keep away from the spotlight and is notoriously private when it comes to revealing details about his personal life.

In 2018, the "Superbad" star sparked marriage rumors when he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on that finger. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Cera had married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, though he has not publicly confirmed the report.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

For what it's worth, Cera has rarely spoken out about his love life, so much so that fans never knew he dated his "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" co-star Aubrey Plaza until she spilled the beans on their past romance during an episode of RuPaul and Michelle Visage's podcast "What the Tee?" in 2016. Revealing that the two had dated for "a year and a half," Plaze shared, "We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas."

While the pair have since called it quits, the actress said on the podcast that she and Cera are "still really good friends," calling him "one of the funniest people I know."

E! News has reached out to Michael's rep for comment.