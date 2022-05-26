Andy Fletcher

Andy ‘Fletch' Fletcher, Depeche Mode Keyboardist, Dead at 60

Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020

By Maria Chamberlain

Andrew Fletcher of Depeche mode
Francesco Prandoni/Redferns

Andy "Fletch" Fletcher, founding member and keyboardist for Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60.

Flecther's death was announced on the band's Twitter page Thursday. The post said they were "shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate". A cause of death was not confirmed.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh or a cold pint,” the statement said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fletcher helped form Depeche Mode in 1980 and stayed with the band from their 1981 debut album, "Speak and Spell," up through their 2017 LP, "Spirit." He was a constant on all 14 of the band’s studio albums.

In 2020, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with longtime bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore and former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder.

The English keyboardist was born in Nottingham, United Kingdom in 1961 and later moved to Basildon, where the band was formed.

Entertainment News

TikTok 1 hour ago

Robert Irwin Wrangles Snake From ‘Bad' Spot in the Middle of the Road, Moves it to Safer Habitat

Kelly Clarkson 2 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson Will Release an Album of ‘Kellyoke' Covers — Here Are the Songs

He is survived by his wife, Grainne and his two children, Megan and Joe.

This article tagged under:

Andy Fletcherobituaryrock and roll hall of fameDepeche Mode
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us