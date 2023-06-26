Angela Bassett is finally getting her Oscar: All the award-worthy details

And the long-awaited Oscar goes to… Angela Bassett.

The actress will be awarded an honorary Oscar statuette at the 2024 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 26.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Janet Yang, the Academy president, said in a news release. "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting."

She will be honored alongside Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton, with Michelle Satter receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The recognition comes more than 30 years after Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her captivating portrayal of late icon Tina Turner, who died last month at age 83, in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It." Ultimately, Holly Hunter took home the prize that year for her performance in "The Piano."

But Bassett's history with the Oscars wasn't finished there.

Earlier this year, she made history as the first performer from a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to receive an acting nomination when her portrayal of a grieving Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a nod for Best Supporting Actress. The award went to Jamie Lee Curtis for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," which had fans buzzing after Bassett's toned-down, crestfallen reaction to the loss went viral.

While Bassett hasn't spoken out about the viral moment, the "9-1-1" alum had previously remained optimistic that she would one day have a little gold man of her own. In fact, the 64-year-old told USA Today in March that she would advise her younger self to remain patient about winning the coveted accolade.

"I'd probably say, 'Just hang in there, girl,'" Bassett said. "'Take care of yourself, be grateful and just don't give up. It's going to be a long time coming maybe, but keep it all in perspective. It's only doing good work that's going to potentially get you there.'"