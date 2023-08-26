Animal trainers are feeling the impact of Hollywood strikes

Like so many who depend on Hollywood, times have been tough for some dog trainers in the business as the writers and actors continue their strike.

Omar Von Muller has been training dogs for longer than 20 years, and his dogs have performed in everything from commercials to Oscar-winning films.

But now his dog training has been one of the many businesses impacted by the ongoing writers and actors strike.

He just wishes he and his canine pals could get back to work.

"After the pandemic, everything started picking up and everything started looking good. There were some good movies that were coming up and some pretty cool contracts that were getting ready to go and then the strike hits," Von Muller said.

Von Muller says he and his fellow trainers have been doing private work to help pick up the slack, but say it's not enough.