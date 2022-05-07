Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Honored Janet Jackson at Kentucky Derby Pre-Party

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is here, and Dannielynn Birkhead — the 15-year-old daughter of the late model Anna Nicole Smith — and her father Larry Birkhead arrived at the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion in style on Friday to ring in the race.

Dannielynn sported an outfit once worn by Janet Jackson at the Gala. Her father, Larry, wrote on Instagram how the teen acquired the outfit.

"Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala," Larry wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity. Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight. Next up the @kentuckyderby then taking Dannielynn to her first @janetjackson concert."

Larry and Dannielynn attend the Kentucky Derby each year and are known for wearing coordinating outfits. During the Gala on Friday, the father-and-daughter duo were photographed with Jackson herself.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

At the 2004 Barnstable Brown Gala, Larry met Anna Nicole Smith and a relationship ensued. Dannielynn was born in September 2006 before the model passed away from an accidental overdose in February 2007 at the age of 39.

At the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn honored her mother by wearing the same pink hat that Smith wore at the 2004 Derby.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Mike Simons/Getty Images

In February, Larry remembered Smith on the 15th anniversary of her death with an Instagram post with a caption that read, "Still remembering this one 15 years after her death. She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage."

"Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole." One of the hashtags on the post read, "#ifmomcouldseeyounow," seemingly referencing Dannielynn.

On Saturday, the day of the Derby, Larry posted another photo with Dannielynn in their race attire and commented on their similar looks.

The caption read, "Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year’s @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert! Saw this pic of Anna and thought Dannielynn looked like her twin!"

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be aired on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET ahead of the eighth race of the day. To learn more about the race, click here.