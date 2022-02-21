As ‘Arthur' Ends a 26-Year Run, Here Are All the People Who Have Voiced the Beloved Aardvark

Every day when you're walking down the street, do you stop and wonder: How many people voiced Arthur Read?

Well, so do we. The final four episodes of PBS' beloved children show "Arthur" premiere on Feb. 21. And while we try and garner up the strength to say farewell to our favorite aardvark, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and take a closer look at all of the people who have voiced the character.

Over the course of the past 26 years, a whopping nine people have voiced Arthur - including Michael Yarmush, Justin Bradley, Mark Rendall, Cameron Ansell, Dallas Jokic, Drew Adkins, William Healy, Jacob Ursomarzo and Roman Lutterotti.

Yarmush is considered the O.G. Arthur, as he voiced the aardvark for the first five seasons. Once he hit puberty, Bradley took over for the sixth season, followed by Rendall for seasons seven and eight.

Later on, Ansell voiced seasons nine through 11, Jokic 12 to 15, Adkins 16 and 17, Healy 18 and 19, Ursomarzo 20 and 21, and finally Lutterotti, with seasons 22 through 25.

Back in July, PBS first announced that "Arthur" would be ending after 25 seasons and now, the final episodes have arrived.

In the new episodes, Arthur and his pals will learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a hint of what their futures hold from a mysterious fortune-telling game.

The ending will also give us a glimpse into what's in store for Arthur and his friends, who we get to see as adults. Feel old yet?

While the show is technically ending, we don't necessarily have to say goodbye.

In an E! News interview, "Arthur" creator Marc Brown, who recently released his new book "Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur," shared that the PBS series will live on for generations.

"I want to step into the character of the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld: 'No more shows for you,'" he said. "But the truth is, we've done, like, over 600 stories, and we've done specials. And those are going to run on PBS for years and years to come."

Having fun isn't hard when you have a library card four new episodes of "Arthur" to watch.

The final episodes of Arthur premiere Feb. 21 on PBS.